A petrol tanker explosion that occurred in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has reportedly left one person dead, while scores of vehicles have been burnt.

The PUNCH reports that the incident occurred around 8:15 am on Tuesday around the Presidential Boulevard Road opposite Lawson Group School, Kuto, Abeokuta.

It was gathered that a 33,000-litre fuel-laden tanker had a brake failure, a development that culminated in the explosion.

The tanker which was said to be coming from Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan Road climbed the overhead bridge but suddenly lost control while descending from the bridge.

The tanker hit a motorcycle which was in motion and rammed into some commercial vehicles waiting for passengers at the end of the bridge and it exploded shortly after the collision.

The fire which spread to a few offices around the place caused panic as many motorists started making reverse to avoid being caught up in the explosion.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Fire Service and other relevant bodies are yet to arrive at the scene.

Similarly, anxiety and fear have gripped many as the explosion happened opposite a school and the fate of some pupils who were in vehicles around the scene is still not known.

