Omoyele Sowore is reportedly rejecting food and has embarked on hunger strike. The publisher of Sahara Reporters has vowed not to eat any food unless the police allowed him to have access to his books.

Sowore had asked one of his brothers to bring his books for him to read and refresh his mind but he was prevented from taking the books inside.

The action compelled the activist to reject the foods, clothes and other items that were brought for him.

He vowed not to eat any of the foods unless the police allowed him to have access to his books. He said, “I cannot feed my stomach when I haven’t fed my brain.”

Also his colleagues, who were arrested alongside him, have joined in the hunger strike.

Sowore, the Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, alongside other activists in Abuja who were carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year were arrested by Nigerian security forces.

Policemen suspected to be with the Rapid Response Squad stormed Gudu junction in Abuja where the procession was taking place, wounding Sowore before carting him away with other activists at the location. Several human rights bodies have called for his releases, describing his arrest as a subjugation of his rights. Only yesterday, his lawyer, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, said he had received instructions from his client to sue the Nigeria Police Force for torture. Falana, in a statement, said his client was maltreated, tortured, and subjected to dehumanising conditions in contravention of the Anti-Torture Act. Falana said: “Since Mr. Sowore’s fundamental right to dignity has been recklessly violated by the police, we have his instructions to press for charges against all the officers who subjected him to physical and mental torture in contravention of the letter and spirit of the provisions of the Anti Torture Act of 2017.” Falana wondered why his client would be denied bail for two consecutive days because he was alleged to have breached the COVID-19 protocols.

