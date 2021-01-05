



By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

One of the 30 Magistrates protesting the non-payment of their 24 months salary on Tuesday collapsed in front of the Governor’s office, Calabar.

Vanguard gathered that the Magistrate, Richard Edet was later revived by his colleagues who administered him with milk, Soft drink and water Also, the Magistrates numbering over 20 came in their full regalia and were among the 30 Persons freshly employed by the Cross River State Government two years ago.

Recall that the protest which began on Monday by, Her Worship, Safiya Iyeh Ashipu, Chief Magistrate Court in Odukpani as a” lone man protest ” culminated into a full-fledged protest in front of the Governor’s office, Calabar.

The Magistrates who were demanding their two years salaries came out dressed in their full regalia because they were already insinuations that they were not who they claimed to be.

According to them, they were demanding their two years salary as they have not received a dime since their employment into the state Civil service by the Ayade led administration.

They say said 30 of them were employed from private practice while 15 others were drawn from the ministry of Justice totalling 45.

Vanguard learned that even the 15 who were appointed Magistrates this received salary as Staff of the ministry and not Magistrates.

