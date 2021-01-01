In this file photo taken on December 3, 2020 US President Donald Trump speaks before awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired football coach Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The US Congress on Friday dealt Donald Trump a humiliating blow, voting in his final weeks in office to override his veto of a sweeping defense bill — the first time lawmakers have done so during his presidency.

With more than 80 of the 100 senators voting to override, well more than the two-thirds required, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives had voted 322 to 87 on Monday to override Trump’s veto.

