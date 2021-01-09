Just three days after the death of popular Yoruba actress, Mrs Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, her younger sister Mrs Janet Ademola, has reportedly passed on.

The news of the death of Mrs Ademola, who the last child of the family, was announced on Saturday by Gbenga Onisola, her nephew.

Mrs Ademola’s death comes just one day after she granted an interview to The PUNCH where she described her elder sister (the actress) as her best friend, a caring sister and a mother with a rare heart of love.

“The death of my elder sister, Mrs Folake Aremu, is very painful because of what she stood for in our lives as family members. She was very friendly and caring; she never left her siblings untended. We are pained because she stood in as a good mother for all of us and was a great actress.

“As the last child of the family, she took very good care of me. We were very close and used to each other. She gave her best to ensure that I was well catered for. She was a selfless fellow. She was very humane and she persevered a lot. She would not underrate anyone,” she said concerning the late actress.

The Street Journal, as well as other media, had reported that the late actress’ brother, Steve Onisola, had died on Thursday, barely 24hours after the death of the popular actress.

Onisola, the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club, Ilorin, passed on at age 71 after a brief illness.

