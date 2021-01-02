The UK will allow people to be given shots of different COVID-19 vaccines on rare occasions, despite a lack of evidence about the extent of immunity offered by mixing doses.

According to The Guardian, the government said people could be given a mix-and-match of two COVID-19 shots.

According to guidelines published on Friday, 1 January: ”If the first product received is not available at the time of a second appointment, it is reasonable to offer one dose of the locally available product to complete the schedule.

Mary Ramsay, head of immunisations at public health England, said it would only happen on extremely rare occasions, and that the government was not recommending the mixing of vaccines, which require at least two doses given several weeks apart.

“Every effort should be made to give them the same vaccine, but where this is not possible it is better to give a second dose of another vaccine than not at all, she said.

Both vaccines are meant to be administered as two shots, given several weeks apart, but they were not designed to be mixed together.

However, the guidelines said that while every effort should be made to complete the dosing regimen with the same vaccine if the patient is at immediate high risk or is considered unlikely to attend again, they can be given different vaccines.

Britain sparked controversy earlier this week by announcing plans to delay giving the coronavirus vaccine booster shot in an attempt to ensure more people could be given the more limited protection conferred by a single dose.

The UK is preparing to send out the new Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine with 530,000 doses available for rollout from Monday, 4 January, amid reports that 2m doses are due to be supplied each week by the middle of January.

COVID-19 has killed more 74,000 people in Britain, the second-highest death toll in Europe, and health officials are racing to deliver doses to help end the pandemic as fears grow that the health service could be overwhelmed.

The UK has been at the forefront of approving the new coronavirus vaccines, becoming the first country to give emergency authorisation to the Pfizer/BioNTech and the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford vaccines last month.

