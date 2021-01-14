Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group(left) presenting documents of the three emergency ambulances donated by BUA as part of efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State(right) at the Government House, Damaturu.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, BUA has donated three ambulances and 100,000 face masks to Yobe State government as part of its social support and humanitarian commitment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

While presenting the donations on behalf of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu at the Government House, Damaturu, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group, commended Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State “for his tireless efforts in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state”.

According to Hong, “So far, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has given more than eight billion naira worth of support to towards the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“With the second wave spreading across Nigeria, we are expanding the scope of our intervention to various states and will continue to support initiatives aimed at helping to curb the spread of the virus in Nigeria.”

Reacting, Governor Buni thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman/Founder BUA Group, for his humanitarian gesture to the nation, especially to Yobe State.

The governor noted that the “donation is coming at the right time because of the second wave of the pandemic.”

He urged Yobe people to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 preventive measures by wearing face masks, keeping social distance and washing their hands.

Vanguard News Nigeria