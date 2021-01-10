Note: For the sake of those who cannot read Vanguard online I now publish the last part of the article published in December 2020. Please read on:

‘FROM US WHITE HOUSE TO NUT HOUSE – ONLY ONE STEP’

Will Trump attend Biden’s inauguration?

“Will you attend Biden’s inauguration?” Fox TV interviewer.

To that Trump gave what to me was the expected reply. “Don’t ask me about that.” It is doubtful if any American journalist would write what I am about to publish. But, I am convinced that Trump will not attend the inauguration. The reason is simple. His presence will amount to admitting the defeat which his now deranged mind would never allow – even if he lives a thousand years.

In fact, it might be in the best interest of America if Trump does not attend. If he inexplicably does attend, it will be to create a scene which will draw attention away from the usually drab event to the escapade Trump will introduce. But, I am almost certain Trump will not be there on January 20, 2021.

HOW WILL TRUMP LEAVE THE WHITEHOUSE?

“Men make history; but not just as they please” (Karl Marx, 1818-1883).

Unknown to Trump’s supporters (or is it idol worshippers?), they have inadvertently driven the man into a corner. He cannot leave the White House the way other Presidents voted out of office did. Clinging to his self-delusion that he won and was robbed of victory, there are only two options, both unprecedented in American history, left for him to leave the White House and an office which had left him.

First, Trump could refuse to vacate the premises and wait to be physically evicted and provoke widespread civil disturbance to feed his over-bloated ego – now deflated. That option will appeal to him if he thinks that he can create such massive civil disturbance as to allow him to pronounce a State of Emergency and suspension of the US Constitution. Go and read about how Hitler captured Germany if you think that is impossible. It can happen in Trump’s America.

Second, he could join the former eight US Presidents who died in office; four were assassinated – William Harrison, 1841, Zachary Taylor, 1850, Abraham Lincoln, 1865, James Garfield, 1881, William McKinley, 1901, Warren Harding, 1923, Franklin Roosevelt, 1945 and John Kennedy, 1963. None killed himself.

Trump could be the first American President to die in office by committing suicide. If you disbelieve that, then consider this. The man’s egg-shell thin ego cannot abide ridicule. If ten thousand shout his praises and one man boos, Trump’s sensitive ears will pick out that lone dissenting voice and a tweet will follow. He hates losers; and although not as successful as he claimed, his defeat has made him a global loser. He cannot live long with that tag. He will prefer to be carried out of the White House, not as a former, but, as a late President.

History can be funny. Trumps epitaph could have been written by a communist – Karl Marx.

BUHARI, AIR FORCE AND NAVY CHIEFS

“As far back as June 2018, I made my opinion known about our service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police…There is definitely a need for the Service Chiefs to go, either they are asked to go by the President who appointed them or by themselves being honourable….” Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State.

Tambuwal was Speaker of the House of Representatives – elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2011. When he defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2014, he was not ‘honourable’ enough to resign and re-contest on the ticket of APC. He took the mandate solemnly given to the PDP and donated it to APC for his own selfish end. He returned to the PDP without surrendering the mandate he received as APC candidate. Tambuwal is the last person to ask for others to act ‘honourably’.

“There is no question about this. Even he should have left too considering the state of insecurity in the country. Despite the fact that people are saying they are incompetent, he kept them there” – Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Service Chiefs.

Tambuwal was not alone in the New Year call on Buhari to resign. Afenifere chief, Ayo Adebanjo, had also been consistent in his call for the dismissal of Buhari as far as I can remember – even before the security and economic situations reached calamity levels. Adebanjo’s own call was therefore principled and deserves respect – even as I disagree with his conclusions for reasons stated below.

“No matter how thin you slice the bread, there are always at least two sides.”

When my senior, Chief Adebanjo, made the declaration that “there is no question about this”, it was a bold attempt to shut down debate on the issues. With all due respects to Baba, I want to state categorically that there is not just a question, but, there are several questions bordering on justice and even security if the loud demand for the removal of Service Chiefs is acted upon by Buhari.

“It is better that ten guilty persons escape justice than for one innocent person to suffer” – Sir William Blackstone, 1723-1780, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS.

Pa Adebanjo, an eminent lawyer, should be more familiar with the life of Sir Blackstone, British jurist, judge and professor of law, than me — an ordinary Area Boy in the media. The statement quoted above established the principle that proclaiming guilt by association is unjust. It is for this reason that I have limited my dissent from the pervasive call for removal of Service Chiefs to the Navy and Air Force. But, as usual, it is necessary to make some open declarations for the sake of those who might think I have been settled by the Service Chiefs.

First, most readers might be shocked to learn that I don’t even know their names. I have never stepped into the Navy or Air Force Headquarters and have never met the current occupants of the positions. I can’t identify them – if asked. I have no contract with any of the services and I don’t intend to ask for any. At almost 77, I don’t want to face a probe by the EFCC or National Assembly.

Second, I talked to two retired US officers who remain my friends and who had trained Nigerian officers. They were able to educate me on the responsibilities of various services. I am not a military man. But, I remember one thing — “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing…” To be quite candid, most, if not all, of the bloody civilians asking for the sack of the Navy and Air Force Chiefs are totally ignorant of how military forces operate. Fairness dictates that they at least pause and listen to alternative argument. Or, at best – belt up. Here is why.