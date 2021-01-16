President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa Rtd as Director-General, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Gen. Marwa is a retired Nigerian army officer who served as governor of Borno State, and then Lagos State during the military administrations of Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha.

Born on September 9, 1953, in Kaduna State, Nigeria, Marwa hails from Michika L.G.A of Adamawa State.

He attended the Nigerian Military School, Zaria and the Nigerian Defense Academy, Kaduna. He later studied at Pittsburgh University, where he obtained a master’s degree in International Relations and another in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Marwa has held various posts in the army, including Brigadier Major (23 Armoured Brigade), Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, academic registrar of the Nigerian Defense Academy and deputy defence adviser in the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC.

He was the Military Governor of Lagos State from 1996-1999 and during his administration, he implemented programs such as “Operation 250 Roads” which greatly improved motoring conditions.

Marwa revamped public health institutions and ensured that free malaria treatment was available to all Lagos residents.

Until his appointment as the New DG of NDLEA, he was the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Drug Abuse.

