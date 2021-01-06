By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and workers in the country in celebrating pioneer President of the congress (1978-1984), Alhaji Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, on his 80th birthday, January 7th, 2021.

The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also rejoiced with the former NLC President and his twin brother, Hussein Oyekanmi Sunmonu, on the milestone, saluting their courage for dedicating most of their working life to public service, starting out early in the 60’s as staff of the Ministry of the then Works and Surveys.

“President Buhari affirms that the former Secretary-General of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) left a strong legacy in the public service, and fought diligently for the welfare of the Nigerian worker, institutionalizing a national minimum wage and minimum pension scheme, and consistently negotiating with public and private sector employers on better packages for workers.

“As the identical twins turn octogenarians, the President extols their courage and discipline in always accepting to serve the nation, believing that their knowledge and experiences will continue to inspire many into public service and pressure groups, which continue to work with governments in fostering development.

“President Buhari prays for good health and longer life for Alhaji Sunmonu and his brother, Hussein,” the statement said.