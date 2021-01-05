President Muhammadu Buhari

By Adesina Wahab & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Peter Okebukola, yesterday, commiserated with the academia over the passing of former vice-chancellor of University of Lagos, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.

Ibidapo-Obe died on Sunday, at the age of 71.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, consoled with the family members and friends of the late Prof. Ibidapo-Obe.

Gbajabiamila mourns

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Gbajabiamila, expressed sadness over the death of Obidapo-Obe, describing him as one patriotic Nigerian who gave his best toward the development of his country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker described Professor Obidapo-Obe’s death as a great loss not just to the academia but also to the country.

Makinde condoles with family

Similarly, Governor Makinde of Oyo State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said: “The news of the death of my uncle and lecturer, Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, came as a rude shock. But we submit to the will of God and pray that the Almighty grants repose to his soul.

UNILAG, Okebukola mourn ex-VC

On its part, the University of Lagos, where he served as the Vice-Chancellor from 2000-2007, has expressed deep regret at the demise of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe.

In a statement by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the university community described Ibidapo-Obe’s demise as a ride shock.

The statement reads: “The University of Lagos community regrets to announce the sudden demise of our amiable and well respected 8th Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, who passed on in the evening of Sunday, January 3, 2021.”

On his part, former Executive Secretary of the National, NUC, Prof. Okebukola, in a statement said: “The death of Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe is one of the shocks of epic proportion to me. Even now, I am unable to process the news that came filtering in from a late afternoon of January 3.”

