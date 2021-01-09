President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Minister of Aviation and the 12th Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nsikak-Abasi Essien Eduok, describing his death as a huge loss to the nation.

The President also joined the military in mourning the passing of the highly decorated former officer, who spent more than two decades updating his pilot skills in the United Kingdom, United States and then Soviet Union, and later returned to the country to share his experience with colleagues and younger officers.

President Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, friends and associates of the deceased, affirming that he lived a life of service to the nation and humanity with distinguished results in all endeavours.

The President in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also prayed for the repose of his soul and for God’s comfort over the family.

