President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, on Tuesday in Abuja expressed shock at the passing of a family friend, Nafisatu Usman, wife of retired Lt. Col. I. G. Usman, ADC to former President Shehu Shagari.

In a message to the family of the deceased, Adamawa royal family and government and people of Adamawa, Buhari expressed deep sympathies over the loss, and described Nafisatu as “a sincere, trusted and tireless family friend who gave her total support to the first family’’.

The message signed by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, quoted Buhari as wishing the deceased eternal rest in paradise.

He also prayed Allah to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria