President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for an additional five-year tenure.

The tenure extension was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity in Abuja, on Thursday.

It was gathered from the statement that Mr. Buhari also approved the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye (from South-west zone) as Chairman.

Other members reconstituted members of the Board are; Prince Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-East zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-South zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).

Similarly, President Buhari approved board members for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who will be tasked with the responsibility of selecting a new Managing Director for the organisation.

They are; Muhammad K. Ahmad, OON, (Chairman), Chief Henry Okolo, Imamudden Talba, Ambassador Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Engr Simeone Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Dr Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi, Engr Oladele Amoda, and Dr Nkiru Balonwu.

Other members of the TCN Board are; Representatives of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power, Bureau for Public Enterprise, FGN Power Company Limited, and Executive Management of TCN.

Like this: Like Loading...