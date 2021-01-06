As there are growing concerns about how the federal government plans to finance the 2021 budget, there are indications that unclaimed dividends and bank account balances unattended to for at least six years will be available as special credit to it through the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

This comes even as the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently disclosed that Nigeria’s debt with the World Bank Group, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and African Development Bank (AfDB) Group as of September 2020 stands at $31.98 billion.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had recently signed the Finance Act 2020, and with this act, the trust fund will be a sub-fund of the Crisis Intervention Fund.

An excerpt of the act read, “Any unclaimed dividend of a public limited liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and any unutilised amounts in a dormant bank account maintained in or by a deposit money bank which has remained unclaimed or unutilised for a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring the dividend or domiciling the funds in a bank account shall be transferred immediately to the trust fund.”

Official bank accounts owned by the federal government, state government or local governments or any of their ministries, departments or agencies are exempted from the laws guiding the act.

All funds coming into the trust fund will be a special debt owed by the federal government to shareholders and dormant bank account holders, however, the act adds that the original owners of the money can claim it at any time.

At the forefront of the supervision of the trust fund is the Debt Management Office (DMO) and will be governed by a governing council chaired by the finance minister and a co-chairperson from the private sector appointed by the president.

Other members of the governing council shall include the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), managing director of the National Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), a representative of the registrars of companies, two representatives of the shareholders’ association, a representative of the Bankers’ Committee and the director-general of the Debt Management Office as the secretary of the trust fund.

This move will make needed funds available to the federal government without foreign exchange worries or conditions attached to loans from multilateral lenders.

It will also be recalled that after the federal government hinted at borrowing from pension funds, both labour unions and pensioners kicked against the move.

