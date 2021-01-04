By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator representing Southern Borno, and Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Mohammed Ndume has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately reconstituted a new cabinet if he mean well for Nigerians in the 2021.

Although he said, Buhari is a good leader, but quite a number of his cabinet members are not doing enough to reposition the country to a better as enshrined in Buhari’s Agenda.

Senator Ndume stated this yesterday while interacting with Journalists at his residence in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He lamented that some serving ministers do not even get intouch with their own people at their respective states, not to even talk of knowing the predicaments of their people or electorate especially those at the grassroots.

His words, ” I am very much impressed with the 2020 National budget performance which stood at about 90% execution or implementation, this feat has never been achieved in the history of Nigeria or by any government in power.

“Unfortunately, the impact of the implemented budget has not been felt at most places, especially in the north east due to poor representation from our topmost political appointees at the federal level”. Ndume stated.

On the increasing insecurity and kidnapping which remained the order of the day across the country and the north east in particular, the Chairman Senate Committee on Army insisted that until the military were given sophisticated weapons, ending of Boko Haram and other criminalities would be far from over and unrealistic, despite promises made by President Buhari and the Service chiefs that the year 2021 would be free from attacks and other criminalities.

Ndume while commending the efforts and sacrifices by troops and other members of the Civilian Joint Task Force/Vigilantes to end insurgency in the north east especially Borno, the Senator stressed that the federal government should do the needful by providing new weapons to replace the old ones used by troops in the theatre, if really there is seriousness on the side of the government to end the over decade insurgency.

On Amnesty International faulting Nigerian Army killing innocent civilians or violating human rights during operations, Senator said, Amnesty International should desist from unsubstantiated claims, or sitting at the comfort of their offices and write rubbish against Nigerian Army, pointing out that, the best people to comment on killing innocent civilians or human right violations, if any should be resilient Journalists who have been covering the entire Borno or the north east since the beginning of the Boko Haram crisis, and not Foreign organizations like Amnesty International.

Speaking on the achievements recorded to the people of his constituency from 2019 to date when he was elected as Senator for the fourth time, Ndume said, he has consistently stand high on seeing to the smooth implementation of his agenda which is ‘Water, Health and Opportunity’ (WHO), adding that in each of the nine (9) Local Government Areas of Southern Borno senatorial District, he had drilled more than 10 functional boreholes, in addition to women and youth empower and sponsorship of over 1000 students of southern Borno extraction who are studying in various high institutions in the country.

