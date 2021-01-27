President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, met with the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde at the State House in Abuja, over the lingering herdsmen mayhem in the State.

While details of the meeting is yet to be made public, sources say the meeting was to discuss issues of insecurity, as well as the eviction notice earlier issued Fulani herdsmen residing in Oyo.

Similarly, President Buhari also met with the Governor Ondo State, a development that may not be unconnected to the rate of incessant kidnappings and the registration of herders in the state.

Earlier, the President and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, met behind closed doors in Aso Rock on the brewing ethnic crisis in Yorubaland.

An aide to the Ooni, who wanted his identity masked, told The PUNCH that the Ooni discussed the positions of traditional rulers in South-West on the activities of the herdsmen.

The Ooni was said to have told the president about the damage done by some criminal herders in Yorubaland, as well as steps taken by traditional rulers to ensure peace in the region.

“Yes, they met. The meeting was supposed to have held before now but it was postponed till early next month for some reasons. They had to meet again because of the latest development in Yorubaland involving herdsmen.

“They also discussed other important national issues. Kabiesi will give details later,” the aide said after the presidency released pictures showing the Ooni, Buhari’s Aide-de-camp, Col ML Abubakar as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, in the meeting.

