Australian pop star, Sia, has featured Nigeria’s Burna Boy on the remix of her hit track, ‘Hey Boy’ billed to be released on Thursday.

The award-winning singer revealed this on Instagram on Monday night when she posted an image of the song’s artwork.

‘Hey Boy’, which was originally released in November 2020, will make her forthcoming album ‘Music’, due out February 12.

The album will accompany Sia’s new film of the same title.

‘Hey Boy’ was written by Sia with Jesse Shatkin and Kamille and produced by Jesse Shatkin.

This is Burna Boy’s first international collaboration of 2020 with the last one being his feature on British singer, Sam Smith’s Oasis.

The latter was released in June 2020 to critical acclaim.

Burna Boy, whose ‘African Giant’ album was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 2021 Grammys, has enjoyed a successful music career since 2014.