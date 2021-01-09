Chairman, Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, Daniel Deajir died on Thursday night from Covid-19 related issues. He was quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Makurdi where he passed on.

Deajir was sworn-in as the chairman of Buruku LGA by Governor Ortom alongside 22 others on June 23, 2020 and has served for just eight months.

Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said Deajir’s death is quite shocking and devastating, describing the deceased as a gentleman and diligent administrator who made positive impact in his stewardship of the local government area before his sudden death. Ortom consoled the people of Buruku, particularly the Deajir family over the irreparable loss, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Consequent to the death of the chairman, his deputy, Andrew Iorver was sworn in by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu as the substantive chairman of the council.

