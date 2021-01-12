A 38-year-old businessman, Gabriel James, was on Tuesday arraigned at a Kaduna Chief Magistrate’s Court over alleged N1.2 million land fraud.

James, who resides at Down Quarters, Kakuri, Kaduna, is facing two-count charge of forgery and cheating.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that one Esther Abraham of Kinkinau, Kaduna, reported the case at the Gabasawa Police Station in Kaduna State on Dec. 15, 2020.

According to Leo, sometimes in September 2020, the defendant sold a plot of land situated at Ungwan Makama along Yakowa Road, Kaduna, to the complainant in the sum of N1.2 million.

“The defendant collected the money and gave the complainant a fake document for the land,’’ he said.

The prosecutor added that all efforts made by the complainant to get her money back proved abortive.

Leo said that the offences contravened Sections 344 and 138 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N 200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until Jan.28 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria