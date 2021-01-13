The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said applicants with Bank Verification Number, BVN-generated NIN (National Identification Number), must get it verified in order to access NIMC mobile app for seamless NIN-SIM integration.

This was disclosed in a public notice issued by NIMC on its official Twitter page, Tuesday.

The agency explained that NIN generated by the BVN can only be used after it has been updated at the NIMC enrollment centre.

It said all affected applicants must visit any of the NIMC enrollment centres to update their biometrics and validate their NIN.

“You must complete your NIN registration even if your BVN has generated a NIN. If your NIN was generated due to the BVN record harmonization with the National Identity Database, you will not have access to the NIMC Mobile App and your NIN-SIM integration will be invalid.” the public notice reads.

“Kindly visit an enrollment centre to complete your NIN registration,” it concluded.

The Nigerian government had directed telecommunication operators through the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to block subscribers who fail to link their mobile numbers to their NIN.

The directive said subscribers were given a period of two weeks to link their numbers but was later extended to January 18, 2021.

Subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to register and link to their numbers.