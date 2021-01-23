Oba Darasimi

Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, has blasted Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF), saying the northern group cannot threaten the people of the South West with war.

Afenifere is miffed at the reaction of the ACF over the clashes in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State ‘occasioned by the inimical activities of Fulani herdsmen against indigenous Yoruba people’.

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho stormed the area to chase out the Fulani herders whom he had given a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the place.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said it was disappointed at the ACF who have failed to call their people living in South West to order over their nefarious activities in the region.

“While we have gone to a great length to sue for peace and have appealed to our pained people to be law-abiding even with the daily provocations of the Fulani and harassment of our people, we frown at the very arrogant and insulting ACF statement, especially their reference to the event of 1966.”

“We must make it clear to them that they cannot threaten us with a war at this stage as we will not provoke war but never are we going to run for anybody on our land.”

“We are miffed that a body like ACF that has never shown any remorse over the killing of our people can open their mouths anyhow now because there are consequences for the irresponsible actions of their people.

“We advise them to call their criminals to order and not expect our people to sheepishly wait to be killed by those who value cow lives more than human beings.

“We do not want a repeat of 1966 event but if there are people plotting such event again, the rain will be over their heads.”

