Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche.

The Defence Headquarters, on Friday, described calls for the sack of service chiefs as unfortunate and unguarded, noting, however, that the calls do not dampen the soldiers’ morale in any way.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, said this on Arise TV monitored by Vanguard.

Enenche said soldiers were laying down their lives for Nigerians to sleep well, which was different from what obtained before May 2015. He added that the soldiers were focused on their duties and have no time to hear such talks so were not demoralised.

According to Major-General Enenche, “The calls for service chiefs’ removal do not dampen our morale in any way because it is unfortunate that where soldiers are laying down their lives so you can sleep, people are coming out to talk unguarded.

“It is only in this country you can hear that. It is what we have signed for and is a task that must be done. At times a man in the war front does not even listen to such talk. How to get the job done is what’s on our mind.

“If we were discouraged we won’t get the job done. Where were we, particularly in the North-East and North-West before now? When you make the comparison you will know why we are not discouraged.”

Besides the matter of retirement, the deteriorating security situation across the country has led to calls for the sack of the services chiefs from various quarters.

The most recent was from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who stated that the service chiefs had reached their wits’ end. Read the story HERE.

Vanguard News Nigeria