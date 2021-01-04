By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Douye Diri, says calm has returned to Peremabiri community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state following the intervention of the state government.

A repentant ex-militant leader, Mr. Paul Eris, popularly known as Ogunboss, is an indigene of the community.

In a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor had directed the suspension of recognition of any chief or leader in the community pending the conclusion of the investigation into the crisis.

Some yet to be identified gunmen had attacked the community on Sunday for the second time in about a week, shooting sporadically and engaging in arson, a development that led to many buildings torched including that of Ogunboss’ residence.

Diri said the government had commenced an investigation into the attack and would spare no effort to unravel those behind it.

He urged the residents to be calm as he had equally directed the security agencies to ensure adequate protection for everyone in the community.

The gunmen, who were said to have invaded the riverine community in about 50 speedboats, were allegedly on a mission to take over the control of the community from Ogunboss.

They were also said to have laid siege to the community, occupying strategic locations in combat readiness.