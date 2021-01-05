Party Chairman, El Hadj Lawan Bako appeals to fighters in the bushes to drop guns, join the UDP campaign team for the truth to prevail after the February 9, 2020 twin elections.

Champagne flow at the Ntarinkon headquarters of the United Democratic party (UDP), on December 11, 2019 , a few hours after ELECAM validated the party’s candidates for legislative elections in seven constituencies in the North West region. It was celebration time, with the UDP party sounding off about their first victory at a moment when some prominent political party candidates were rejected from the race. Happy that it is the pathway towards a second victory on February 9, 2020, party chairman, El Hadj Lawan Bako revealed that the UDP will be part of the elections under the platform of the people’s alternative political party.

Justice for all is the party’s slogan in times like this and it is against this backdrop that the UDP Chairman appealed to the North West population and those who took up arms against the State in the North West and South West to become campaign managers for UDP candidates as the gateway to achieve the truth that heals the nation. The party poses as the voice of the voiceless and is poised to continue working for the aspirations of the people.

The event in Ntarinkon, Bamenda assembled some of the party’s parliamentary candidates for Mezam North (Bafut-Tubah), Menchum North ( Fungom, Furu Awa) and Boyo constituencies. The UDP features candidates in seven of eight constituencies in six of the seven Divisions of the North West region. In all, the UDP justifies their participation in the February 2020 elections by efforts to replace SDF and CPDM MPs who, they claim, have been deceitful and failed to use parliamentary grants for the advancement of their electorate.

