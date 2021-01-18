Oba Darasimi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the sick and too old people to stay away from churches.

CAN, in a press statement signed by General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola on Monday, appealed to worshipers to continue to adhere to laid down protocols by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 following the second wave of coronavirus ravaging the globe.

CAN said in the statement that, “Brethren, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic. We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols which include the following:

“There should be no entry without facemasks. All worshippers including the worship leaders must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases. Sick people or those too old should stay at home. There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the Church.

“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners. Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at point of entries and strategic points within the Church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every Church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium. Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other”.

CAN said that there should be no form of direct contact and practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged, adding that sanitisers should be made available in all the rest rooms.

Daramola said: “Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use. Worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship. Ensure separate entry and exit points in every Church to avoid overcrowding at entry and exit points.

Like this: Like Loading...