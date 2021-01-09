By Chinonso Alozie— Owerri

The President, Christian Association of Igbo Ministers, Solomon Okorie, on Saturday, confirmed that Ohanaeze leadership would be handed over to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South-East Zone, for two months within which they would organise the election of new leadership.

Okorie, in a chat with newsmen in Owerri, said it was part of the resolution by the concerned Ime-Obi members at a virtual meeting on Thursday, that the Chief Nnia Nwodo-led Sunday’s election be put on hold for mostly violating the constitutional provisions of Ohanaeze election.

This came after Vanguard had reported that one of the Ohanaeze President-General aspirants, Chidi Osuagwu, dropped from the race, citing the same resolutions by Ime-Obi as one of his reasons.

Okorie said: “In Igboland, the way it is done is that the people are allowed to choose their leaders. The way things are going regarding the election is very bad.

“That is why the Ime-Obi, elders gathered and asked the Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo, to handover to CAN, Southeast zone, for two months. Within these two months, CAN will organise an election a credible one for Ohanaeze.

“We don’t want imposition in Ohanaeze. Just imagine; in 2023 we will be clamouring for Igbo presidency. At that time what are we going to be saying again?

“We need to get things right now, to put the Igbo nation forward,” Okorie said.

