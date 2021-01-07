President Mnangagwa

By Emmanuel Okogba

President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the United State of America to withdraw sanctions it placed on his country saying the events that followed the recent presidential election shows that they no longer have the moral right to punish another nation.

Mnangagwa who came into power in 2017 said sanctions were placed on his country by President Donald Trump last year citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy.

He shared his thought on the invasion of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump rioters. He tweeted: “Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy.

“Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end.

“I’d like to again congratulate President-elect @JoeBiden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States.

“Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both our peoples.”

