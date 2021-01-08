Brian D. Sicknick said to be a US Capitol Police officer, has died from injuries he sustained after reportedly being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher during Wednesday’s riot in the US Capital.

The USCP confirmed the death of Officer Brian Sicknick on Thursday, January 7, after he succumbed to injuries. After physically engaging with protesters, the statement said he returned to his division office and collapsed, and was taken to the hospital.

It read; “The entire USCP department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague. An investigation has been launched into the death of the officer, who joined the US Capitol police (USCP) in 2008.

Four other people died in the mayhem in Washington, DC where Pro-Trump supporters easily overtook police to gain entry into the Capitol building.

Sky News reported that over 50 officers with Capitol police and the Metropolitan police department were injured during Wednesday, January 6 riot in DC.

The four other people who died in the insurrection have been identified as Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force vet, Kevin Greeson, 55, of Alabama, 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Pennsylvania, and 34-year-old Georgia resident Rosanne Boyland. After a rally where Mr Trump urged his supporters to fight to overturn the result of the election he lost, hundreds then stormed the Capitol building, forcing senators and members of the house of representatives to flee as they smashed windows and looted.

