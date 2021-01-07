Breaking News

Capitol Riot: Police Would Have Treated Black Protesters 'Very Differently' – Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden answers questions from the press at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on November 16, 2020. ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP
File photo: US President-elect Joe Biden ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused US authorities of treating pro-Trump protesters more leniently than anti-racism demonstrators who were forcibly dispersed by police in Washington last year.

“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday… they wouldn’t have been treated very, very different than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” Biden said.

“We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable.”

‘Darkest days’ in US history

The President-elect assailed Donald Trump a day after pro-Trump rioters smashed their way into the Capitol, saying the outgoing leader had caused one of the “darkest days” in US history.

“He unleashed an all-out assault on the institutions of our democracy from the outset,” Biden said.

Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol was “one of the darkest days in the history of our nation,” he added.


