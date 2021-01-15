Cardi B Lands First Lead Film Role In ‘Assisted Living’

Cardi B is taking her talents back to Hollywood. According to Variety, Cardi nabbed a leading role in Paramount’s upcoming comedy Assisted Living.

As reported, “Assisted Living” is being described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart,” in the vein of classic funny films like “Tootsie,” “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

It follows Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide.

Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look at her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

She is also slated to make an appearance in Fast & Furious 9, which was delayed from its 2020 release date amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unrelated to the 2003 indie film by the same name, Assisted Living is an original script from This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun, while Hollywood vets Temple Hill and Stephen Love are both on board as producers.

The rap titan got her start on the VH1 reality show “Love and Hip-Hop,” which she appeared on from 2015 to 2017. Her first album, “Invasion of Privacy,” was released in 2018 and has been certified triple-platinum.

On the television front, Cardi B served as a judge on Netflix’s unscripted music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.” Cardi, who headlined the series with Chance the Rapper and T.I., also executive produced the show.

Cardi B is an American rapper, songwriter, and actress. She was born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, New York City, she became an Internet celebrity after several of her posts and videos became popular on Vine and Instagram.