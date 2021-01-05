Cardi B and 2-year-old daughter Kulture | Image: Instagram/iamcardib

Cardi B has said that she does not make music for children, adding that it is the parents’ responsibility what their children listen to.

This is coming after she faced backlash for preventing her 2-year-old daughter Kulture from listening to her hit song, “WAP”.

The rapper in a video posted an Instagram Live video after Christmas was lip-syncing to the famously explicit song. A few seconds into the video, Kulture walked in from behind her. When she noticed her daughter, Cardi quickly stopped the song, saying “no, no, no, no, no” and then takes a sip from her glass.

Look at Cardi being a mom and not letting Kulture listen to WAP 😂 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/wV8S5jxUcw — CHRIS (@chrisispetty) December 29, 2020

Critics slammed her on social media for making a song that has a potentially negative influence on kids while at the same time preventing her own kid from listening to it. A Twitter user said: “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING”

Responding to the critic, Cardi B said she is not Jojo Siwa, a 17-year-old singer and YouTuber whose content caters to the needs of children:

“Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper added: “There’s moms who are strippers. Pop pussy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate. Its pretty much common sense.”

Cardi B’s stance on her music and kids have led to even more debate on social media:

A Twitter user, @DarixXx17 wrote: “No u need to understand that nowadays everybody can hear your music the smallest child if it has a phone so u are responsible for the children who listen to it cause u delivered it yeah the parents too but also you”

@WhoIsDatYo: “You can literally prevent children from accessing certain content on their phones, tablets and computers. Blaming Cardi for making music is like blaming the liquor store for selling alcohol. It’s INTENDED for adults, but if your bad ass kids get it that’s a YOU problem.”

@yuh_za: “Can’t use that excuse. This mf knows damn well kids listen to her music regardless of who her target audience is. She is very well aware that her music reaches children. The excuse of “I doNt MakE muSiC foR cHildRen” isn’t valid.”

@juventinaa1: “Honestly, lazy parents expect the Internet to raise their kids, celebrities are not responsible for your kids you as a parent should provide boundaries and show them what’s right or what’s wrong but of course everyone wants to just have a baby but not actually take care of it…”