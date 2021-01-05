Nigerians were held spellbound by incredible courtroom drama involving Orji Uzor Kalu, Olisa Metuh, Abdulrasheed Maina, among others. 2021 promises to be no different. ERIC IKHILAE, ADEBISI ONANUGA and ROBERT EGBE highlight landmark cases that will leave Nigerians on the edge of their seats this year.

ONE of the immediate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic was the widespread court shutdowns following near-nationwide lockdowns. Shortly after movement restriction was lifted, the judiciary in most states began its annual vacation. Upon resumption, the sector in some states suffered major infrastructural damage caused by hijackers of the #EndSARS protests. In Igbosere, Lagos, for instance, the country’s oldest surviving judicial complex was burnt down. The combined effect of all of these foisted long or indefinite adjournments on court cases.

Nevertheless, several notable cases were heard during the year 2020 and several others will continue to attract attention this year.

A Dane and a double murder

The sensational over two-year trial of a Dane, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his wife and daughter, promises to again hug the headlines this year.

Nielsen is fighting the battle of his life to prove he didn’t smother to death singer Zainab and their daughter, Petra.

For now, he has a bit of time to marshall his arguments: the Lagos High Court in Igbosere where his trial was being heard was razed to the ground in October by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

However, the Lagos State Government is proposing to convert a property in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos for Igbosere High Court services.

In the charge, the government accused the Dane of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at about 3:45am at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018 on two counts of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He denied the charge.

Naira Marley

The trial of embattled musician Azeez Fashola A.kA Naira Marley will continue this year.

Naira Marley popular for his “Am I a Yahoo Boy” and “Soapy” tracks, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.

He was arraigned on May 20, 2019 and pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts.

According to the charge, the defendant committed the offences on different dates, November 26, 2018, December 11, 2018, and May 10.

Naira Marley and his accomplices allegedly conspired to use different Access Bank ATM Cards to defraud their victims.

They allegedly used Access Card number 5264711020433662 issued to other persons, in a bid to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

Naira Marley was said to have possessed the counterfeit credit cards, belonging to different cardholders, with intent to defraud, and which also constituted theft.

The offences contravene the provisions of Section 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1}, 33, 33(9) Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.

Sowore

Journalist Omoyele Sowore is certain to make more headlines in 2021.

The former presidential candidate and founder of the news site Sahara Reporters was first detained in August 2019 after he called for revolution.

He was granted bail in October 2019, but the authorities declined to release him, sparking an outcry from his supporters.

He was, however, subsequently released.

Sowore was re-arrested again last week.

His co-defendant Olawale Bakare is out on bail.

Female lawyer accused of killing lawyer husband

The case of a a female lawyer, Udeme Otike-Odibi accused of killing her lawyer husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi, will also continue to make headlines.

Otike-Odibi was arraigned on June 13, 2018, on a two-count charge of murder and misconduct with regard to a corpse.

The Lagos State Government accused her of stabbing Symphorosa Otike-Odibi to death and mutilating his corpse by severing his manhood on May 3, 2018, at their Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos home.

She pleaded not guilty.

Orji Kalu, others’ conviction voided

On May 8, 2020 a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court voided the proceedings leading to the conviction and sentencing of former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, former Director, Finance and Accounts, Abia State Government House, Ude Udeogu and Kalu’s firm, Slok Nigeria Limited.

The Supreme Court, in a lead judgment by Justice Ejembi Eko, held that the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris no longer had the power to sit as a judge of the Federal High Court when he conducted the proceedings and gave his judgment on December 5, 2019, having earlier been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

The apex court voided the fiat issued to Justice Idris by the Court of Appeal’s President to return to the Federal High Court to conclude Kalu and others’ trial, on the grounds that such a fiat was unconstitutional as a Justice of the Court of Appeal cannot, at the same time, serve as a judge of a High Court.

In view of the retrial ordered by the Supreme Court, the case will start afresh this year.

Diezani $70m in 12 padlocked bags

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on July 9 heard that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke in 2015 ordered the removal of $70million from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 12 padlocked bags.

A former NNPC group general manager Gbenga Olu Komolafe told Justice Muslim Hassan that he delivered the bags to an Abuja-based banker on Mrs Alison-Madueke’s instructions.

He testified that he and others “had a command-and-obey relationship and also took an oath of office to obey directives and authority.”

Two lawyers arraigned for allegedly rigging NBA election

The trial of two legal practitioners, Sarah Ajibola and John Demide, alleged to have rigged the August 2018 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) national elections will commence on April 14,2021

The EFCC alleged that Ajibola, and Demide manipulated the election in favour of Mr Paul Usoro SAN, who was elected 29th NBA President in 2018.

Mr Usoro polled 4,509 votes to defeat his other contenders, Okafor Obi, and Ernest Ojukwu, who got 4,423 as well as 3,313 votes in the election.

The two lawyers were alleged to have conspired together and altered personal details including email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 eligible voters for the elections, with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election

The two lawyers were alleged to have used a smoke model on IP address 169.159.65.190 to commit the electoral fraud. They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Nollywood filmmaker Egbegbe to open defence Jan 12

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on November 18, 2020 dismissed the no-case submission application filed by a former Lagos socialite and Nollywood film-maker, Olajide Kareem, alias Seun Egbegbe, seeking to stop his trial for fraud.

Egbegbe and his co-defendants, Oyekan Ayomide, Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo were arraigned before the court by the police on a 40-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

They were specifically accused of defrauding no fewer than 30 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos of various sums, both in local and foreign currencies, between 2015 and 2017.

According to the police prosecutor, Innocent Anyigor, Egbegbe and his gang swindled the BDC operators of total sums of N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550 over a period of two years.The judge, therefore, adjourned till January 12, 2021 for the defendants to open their defence.

Nwankwo Kanu’s hotel case for hearing January 16

On December 2, the Federal High Court in Lagos adjourned till January 16, a suit by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seeking to recover an alleged N924million debt owed by Hardley Apartments, owned by former Nigeria international, Nwankwo Kanu.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke fixed the date for hearing of all pending applications.

AMCON filed the suit in 2015 with Hardley Apartments and its Director, Ayoola Gam-Ikon as first and second defendants.

The case was assigned to Justice Okon Abang, but, following his transfer to another jurisdiction, it was reassigned to Justice Aneke.

In December 2015, following AMCON’s application, Justice Abang granted an order freezing the accounts of the former Super Eagles’ captain and Hardley Apartments.

The order, which was to subsist pending the determination of the suit, followed AMCON’s bid to recover the debt.

Appeal Court upholds death sentence for Maryam Sanda over husband’s murder

On December 4, the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the January 27, 2019 judgment by Justice Halilu Yusuf of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which convicted and sentenced to death by hanging Maryam Sanda, who murdered her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, cousin of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

A three-man panel of the court, led by Justice Stephen Adah, was unanimous in holding that there was no reason for the appellate court to depart from the reasoning of the trial court to the effect that the appellant killed her husband.

It dismissed Sanda’s appeal for lacking in merit. She has since filed an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Appeal Court voids Metuh’s conviction, orders retrial

The Court of Appeal, in Abuja, on December 16, 2020 voided the conviction and the seven-year sentence handed a former spokesman of the PDP, Olisa Metuh upon his conviction by a Federal High Court in Abuja on money laundering offences.

In setting aside, the February 25, 2020 judgment of the Federal High Court, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Stephen Adah, held that the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang exhibited bias against the defendants in his handling of the case.

The appellate court ordered a retrial in the case involving Metuh and his firm, Dextra Investment Limited.

Abdulrasheed Maina and son, Faisal

A Federal High Court in Abuja will on January 25, 2021 deliver ruling on whether or not a House of Representatives member, Sani Dan Galadima, who stood surety for the fleeing Faisal, son of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdrasheed Maina, would forfeit the N60million bond he signed, which he guaranteed with a property in Abuja.

Faisal, who is being tried on offences of money laundering, has been found by the court to have jumped bail and ordered the surety to show cause why he should not forfeit his bail bond to the Federal Government.

Also, Maina is expected to open defence in his trial on January 26, 2021 before the same court. Justice Okon Abang chose the date on December 21, 2020 after foreclosing the defendants’ right to enter a no-case submission.

Maina and his firm, Common Input Ltd are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on money laundering related offences.

Ex-AGF Mohammed Adoke, Senator Shehu Sani

Proceedings are expected to resume on January 11, 2021 in the money laundering trial of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohamed Adoke.

Adoke and a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar are being tried by the EFCC on a 14-count charge of money laundering.

The last proceedings held in the case was on December 11, 2020 when Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the ex-AGF’s application for leave to travel to the United Arab Emirates on medical grounds. The judge ordered him to return by January10, 2021.

Also, the trial of Senator Shehu Sani is expected to resume before the same court on January 27, 2021, during which the prosecution is expected to return to the 10th witness, who had commenced giving evidence.

Sani is being tried by the EFCC for allegedly obtaining $25,000 under false pretense from a businessman, Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors Limited.

SERAP, others ask court to declare electricity tariff, fuel price hike illegal

Hearing will commence this year in a suit filed by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 302 concerned Nigerians have sued President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly over the recent increase in electricity tariff and pump price of fuel.

In the suit, SERAP and other applicants are asking the court to “declare illegal, unconstitutional and unfair the recent hike in electricity tariff and fuel price because top level public officers cannot continue to receive the same salaries and allowances and spend public money to finance a life of luxury for themselves while asking poor Nigerians to make sacrifices.

Joined in the suit as co-defendants are: Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Though the suit was filed October 18, 2020, the court was yet to fix a date for hearing.

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans

The trial of billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans which commenced in 2017 will continue his year.

Evans is standing trial in about five kidnap cases before three justices of the Lagos High court.

He is standing trial alongside Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba over the alleged kidnap of of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr Donatius Dunu.

They were arraigned on August 30, 2017 on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping before Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

Evans is also facing trial alongside Victor Aduba on a four-count bordering on kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

They were accused of kidnapping Mr. Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for at least nine weeks and collecting a ransom of 420,000 dollars from his family.

Furthermore, Evans is facing two separate charges, bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of Lagos High Court Igbosere.

In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu, and Victor Aduba. In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

Lagos State has closed its case in all the five criminal trial brought against Evans and his henchmen.

Evans on the other hand is yet to open defence in any of the five cases owing to frequent change of counsels.

School supervisor jailed 60 years for child defilement loses appeal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Monday July 27 affirmed the 60 year jail term imposed on Adegboyega Adenekan, a former Supervisor of the Chrisland School, VGC, Lekki, Lagos convicted of defiling a two-year and 11-month old pupil (names withheld) of the school.

Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, had on October 24, 2019 convicted and sentenced Adenekan to 60-years imprisonment for defiling the pupil of Chrisland school.

The court had found Adenekan guilty and convicted him of a one count charge of child defilement.

Not satisfied with his conviction, Adenekan had filed an appeal challenging his conviction and prayed the upper court to set aside his conviction by the lower court.

Delivering judgment on his appeal, the three-man panel led by Justice Mohammad Garba unanimously affirmed the judgment of the lower court.

The panel of judges held that Adenekan’s appeal lacked merit and consequently dismissed the appeal.

#EndSARS panels

Following the violence precipitated by hijackers of the near-nationwide #EndSARS protests states set up panels to investigate and provide restitution for victims of SARS related abuses. More revelations are expected as the panel resumes sitting this month.

Uzodinma declared as Imo State Governor

On January 14, 2020 a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, in a judgment lead by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election held in Imo State on March 8, 2019.

In the lead judgement by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the court voided the victory earlier handed Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a fresh certificate of return to Uzodinma.

Bayelsa’s Lyon sacked

On February 13, 2020, a day before his planned inauguration, the Supreme Court reversed the victory earlier handed to David Lyon of the APC by INEC as winner of the governorship election held in Bayelsa State in November 16, 2019.

A panel, led by Justice Mary Odili was unanimous in holding that the disqualification of APC’s candidate for the post of Deputy Governor, Degi Eremienyo, on the grounds that he presented false information about his academic qualifications to INEC, voided his joint ticket with Lyon.

Justice Ejembi Eko, in the lead judgment, held that the Form CF001 submitted to INEC by Eremienyo contained false information of a fundamental nature. He proceeded to reinstate the November 12, 2019 judgment by Justice Intyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja and set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Supreme Court declines to reverse itself

On February 26, 2020 the Supreme Court rejected the application filed by Lyon and the APC seeking the reversal of its February 13, 2020 judgment. A seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta was unanimous in holding that the Supreme Court cannot reverse itself on any decision.

Justice Amina Augie, in the lead judgment, was of the view that the Supreme Court was without jurisdiction to review its judgment, except in rare cases to correct clerical slip or vary an order to give effect to the spirit and intention of the judgment.

On March 3, 2020, the Supreme Court also held its ground in rejecting a similar application by Ihedioha and the PDP, seeking the reversal of the judgment given by the court on January 14, 2020 affirming Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo State Governorship election.

Unlike the Bayelsa case, the seven-man panel of the court, led by the CJN, was divided, with Justice Centus Nweze holing a dissenting option, to the effect that the Supreme Court could reverse itself in deserving cases.

Supreme Court imposes highest ever cost on Babalola, Olanipekun

On February 26, 2020, the Supreme Court, in a ruling, imposed the highest cost in the history of the nation’s Judiciary, on two senior lawyers – Afe Babalola and Wole Olanipekun (both Senior Advocates of Nigeria) – who had represented the APC and Lyon in their applications in which they prayed the court to reverse itself on the February 13, 2020 judgment in the Bayelsa governorship election dispute.

The apex court awarded N30million as cost against each of the lawyers, a decision they later protested in their letters to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), arguing among others, that they were only carrying out their professional responsibilities to their clients and ought not to be so penalised.

First ever virtual court sitting

The country’s first ever virtual court sitting held on 27 April 2020 in Borno State. It featured the case of State V. Ali Mohammed with Suit No: BOHC/MG/CR/115/19. The defendant was found not guilty of murder at Court 13 (presided over by Justice Fadawu Umar) of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri. In an interview with The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Kashim Zannah, stated that it was born out of the desire to boost access to justice.

The second virtual sitting held in Lagos on 4 May 2020 in the case of State vs Olalekan Hammeed. Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja High Court sentenced Hameed, a driver, to death by hanging for the December 1, 2018 murder of Mrs Jolasun Okunsanya, 76, the mother of his employer.

Appeal Court sacks Oshiomhole as APC’s N/Chairman

On June 16, 2020 the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC.

A three-man panel of the court dismissed the appeal Oshiomhole filed against an earlier decision by a High Court of the Federal Capital territory (FCT), restraining him from further acting in that capacity following his suspension as member of the party by the executive of the APC in his home ward – Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

In the lead judgment, Justice Mohammed Lamido restrained Oshiomhole from exercising any right and privileges as the party’s National Chairman, including being entitled to security details.

Court strikes out charges against 47 alleged homosexuals

A Federal High Court on October 27 struck out charges of homosexuality filed against 47 persons in November 2019.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa, the judge, said the charges against the defendants lacked “diligent prosecution” by the police.

According to the judge, J.I Ebhoremen, the prosecuting counsel, was, for the umpteenth time, absent from court and gave no reasonable explanation.

The defence counsel, Israel Usman, had noted that it was the ninth time Mr Ebhoremen did not show up in court since the case started in 2019.

Mr Usman pointed the judge’s attention to Section 356(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 which provided a maximum of five adjournments at the instance of the prosecution in a criminal trial.

In his ruling, Mr Aikawa held, “I agree entirely with defendants’ counsel that the prosecution’s attitude to this case is not satisfactory. In my view, this should not be. If the prosecution has a cogent reason not to be in court, he should have communicated in writing to the court and copy the defence counsel.

“For whatever reason, the prosecution is no more capable or not willing to prosecute this case. Consequently, this case is struck out due to lack of diligent prosecution.”

Court strikes out suit challenging DPR’s power to stop oil firms’ sack of workers

A Federal High Court in Lagos last December 14 struck out a suit challenging the constitutionality of the Regulation and Guidelines issued by the Minister of Petroleum Resources on the Release of Staff in the oil and gas industry.

The suit, filed by a lawyer, Temilolu Ademolekun had prayed the court to, among others, invalidate the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) power to regulate how oil and gas firms can disengage their workers.

But Justice Nicholas Oweibo held that the Federal High Court lacked the jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit, and struck it out for lacking in merit.

Ruling on the matter, the judge held that the subject-matter of the plaintiff’s claim related to labour and employment, “hence, it robs the Federal High Court of jurisdiction.”

Court declines to compel Fed Govt to pay ex-CJN Onnoghen N130m

A Federal High Court in Abuja on October 15, 2020 dismissed a suit seeking N130million as damages from the Federal Government and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for violation of the rights of ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo held, among others that the applicant, Dr. N.S. Nwawka, filed the suit without Justice Onnoghen’s permission, thus he had no locus standi.

In his October 12, 2020 ruling, the judge held: “I have looked at the originating processes filed by the applicant herein, with due respect to him, I do not see any nexus between him and the respondents jointly or severally.

“I do not see his remote or immediate interest in the matter in which he has not been instructed to file by the former Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I pose a question to him and this is whether the Former CJN has told him that he is incapable of fighting his own battle or that he is even ready for any battle against anybody?”

The judge also declined to grant Nwawka leave to apply for a referral of some “constitutional questions to the Court of Appeal” for determination.

He held: “The applicant’s motion is incompetent as it is and I, therefore, dismiss same.

Toke Makinwa fined N1m for defaming ex-husband

A Lagos High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square on November 13, 2020 fined On Air Personality (OAP) Omotoke ‘Toke’ Makinwa N1 million for defaming ex-husband and fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida.

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi held that Makinwa made the defamatory statements in her 2016 book “On Becoming” published by Kachifo Ltd.

Justice Ogunjobi held that “after a careful consideration of the evidence before the court,” it found only the contents of page 54 line 11-16 and page 83, Line 1 of the 1st defendants book as defamatory.

The court found that Toke’s claim in those portions of the book that she gave Ayida N2,000 to give to a woman and that she got an infection through him, were unproven.

Page 54, line 11-16 reads: “He dropped me off but asked if I had two thousand naira, he wanted to leave it at the gate for his cousin who was visiting. I gave him the money. I stupidly paid for Anita’s transport and I couldn’t speak up. I was in shock.”

Page 83, line 1 reads: “He had given me an STI (sexually transmitted infection) in the past.”

Court discharges $140,000 fraud allegation against Atiku’s son-in-law

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on December 22, discharged Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of a two-count allegation of alleged laundering of $140,000.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke threw out the charge file by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the ground of wrong venue.

He held that the charge against the defendant ought not to have been filed in Lagos when the alleged offence was said to have been committed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Babalele was arraigned in 2018 and then re-arraigned on October 8, 2019.

The EFFC accused Babalele of giving former President Olusegun Obasanjo $140,000 on the instruction of Abubakar, who was vying for the office of president in 2019.

He pleaded not guilty on each occasion.

Court upholds landmark $1.7bn arbitral award in favour of NPDC

The Federal High Court in Lagos on December 7 upheld a landmark $1.7billion arbitral award in favour of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Co. (NPDC) Ltd against the Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nig. Ltd and Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd.

Justice A. Faji dismissed Atlantic Energy’s application to set aside the Arbitral Award of March 5, 2020.

He upheld the submissions of NPDC lead counsel Prof Fabian Ajogwu SAN and granted orders recognising the $1.7bn Arbitral Award as well as for leave to enforce same as a judgment of the Federal High Court.

This landmark decision upholds one of the single largest Awards ever in a Nigerian Arbitration. It also settled the question of the impact of non-payment of signature fees on lifted crude oil as well as the principles of Unjust Enrichment in Crude oil lifting and recovery.

Court jails televangelist, Genesis, two years over N17m fraud

Isreal Ogundipe, a popular televangelist and the head Genesis Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, Alagbado, Lagos was on December 19 jailed for a year by an Ikeja High Court for unlawfully converting a woman’s property valued N17 million and stealing.

Ogundipe, who has been on trial since 2011, was charged with seven counts of obtaining by stealing, inducing delivery of money by false pretenses, unlawful conversion of property and forgery.

Justice Olabisi Akinlade, in her judgment, found the prophet not guilty of five counts of stealing, inducing delivery of money by false pretences, giving false information to a public officer forgery.

She, however, found him guilty of two-count of stealing and unlawful conversion of property not delivered and sentenced him to a year in prison on each count.

The judge ordered that he should make reparation to the complainant, a London-based architect, Mrs Oladele Williams-Oni the sum of N11 million which he illegally obtained from her.

Ogundipe will however spend one year in prison as both sentences are to run concurrently.