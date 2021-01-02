Catholic Bishop Moses Chikwe, the auxilliary Bishop of Owerri archdiocese who was kidnapped five days along with his driver in Owerri, Imo State in his official car, has been released unharmed, according to the Archdiocese of Owerri.

The diocese announced in a social media post late on Jan. 1 that Bishop Moses Chikwe and his driver, Ndubuisi Robert, had been released by their abductors unhurt and without ransom.

The post was accompanied by a photo, with the words, “Welcome back our beloved Bishop, God heard [the] prayers of his people. More details to come. To GOD be the glory,” the announcement continued said.

Chikwe was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 27, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State in southeastern Nigeria. His vehicle and cassock was later returned to Assumpta roundabout in Owerri, while the occupants were taken to an unknown destination.

The bishops of Nigeria had urged prayers for the 53-year-old Chikwe’s safety and release. Catholics in southern California had also been praying for the bishop’s safe return. Chikwe served for several years as a priest in the Diocese of San Diego, before returning to his country.

Chikwe was ordained a priest on July 6, 1996, in Nigeria, after which he completed his master’s degree in educational administration at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, and his PhD in education at UCLA. Fr. Chikwe served for six years as a priest in residence at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown San Diego and at the V.A. Hospital in La Jolla as chaplain; he also frequently said Mass at St. Mark’s parish in San Marcos, Calif.

He returned to his home diocese where he became director of education and was ordained auxiliary bishop on Dec. 12, 2019.

Bishop Chikwe’s abduction is the latest in a series of kidnappings that have targeted clergy in Nigeria, but previous abductions have involved priests and seminarians, not bishops.

Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department listed Nigeria among the worst countries for religious freedom, describing Nigeria as a “country of particular concern (CPC).”