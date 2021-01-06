Cee-C

Nigerian reality TV star Cynthia Nwadiora better known as Cee-C has taken to her Instagram page to categorically state that she will never endorse brands selling aphrodisiac popularly known as kayamata as well as those who sell body enhancement or bleaching products.

According to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, no matter how much money she is offered, she will not endorse such products or others in the same category.

She shared a screenshot of a chat where she is offered N8 million to support a brand selling aphrodisiac products but she turned it down.

In her post, Cee-C who is an influencer for some beauty brands thanked her current clients as well as prospective ones writing:

“Attention to all prospective brands/clients: First of all, I want to thank all my past and current clients for their support and patronage. I must say that y’all have been a blessing to the Ceec brand. And for that I am eternally grateful. “Therefore, to brands/businesses that have- and continue to- reach out to me to influence products such as Aphrodisiacs (i.e. Kayamata), body enhancement pills and/or products, and bleaching creams and/or products. “Please be advised that I will not be influencing or supporting the aforementioned pills, creams or products and their likes. Not now, not ever, no matter the money offered.”

Cee-C is best known for her controversial stint in the Big Brother House during the show’s third edition. She emerged the first-runner up and recently opened up on why she dumped law for entertainment.

She said: