Vice President, Ultimus Holdings, David Ewemie (left); Marketing & Communications Manager, Ultimus Holdings, Colette Amaeshi; Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus and Assistant General Manager, The Classroom, Nnamdi Azike during the launch in Lagos



It was a night of class and music as Ultimus Holdings, a Pan-African investment company, opened the doors of its subsidiary, The Classroom, to guests recently, with the focus to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary spaces.

The brand took renowned business owners, corporate individuals and celebrities on an experiential tour of their best-in-class ambiance-fitting showroom.







Climax of the night was the entertaining sound performances by popular music artiste, Patoranking, and the Vestra Orchestra band.



Personalities who graced the party include Nollywood actresses, Rita Dominic and Stephanie Okereke-Linus; ex-Nigerian footballer, Austin Okocha, popularly known as Jay Jay; DJ Neptune; comedians, Funny Bone and Acapella; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; Ebuka Obi-Uchendu; Film producer and Film House Cinemas Co-founder, Kene Mkparu, among others.







Speaking at the launch, President and Chief Executive of UH, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii of Ultimus Holdings Limited, who appreciated guests for availing their time to witness the party, said: “The birth of The Classroom was informed by the passion to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary spaces.

“I started business two decades ago; it was a humble beginning. Few years down the line, I ventured into real estate with Ultimus Construction. Having travelled far and wide, I noticed a huge that needed to be filled, which explains why The Classroom was set up.”







Odii explained that the choice of name was a deliberate attempt to spark curiosity and drive conversations, being a combination of “class” in a “showroom.”







The event, which was anchored by Big Brother Naija host, Obi-Uchendu, had interesting interactive sessions with attendees, who were asked to describe their favourite section of the showroom.

Notable actress, Rita Dominic, who said her favourite section was the kitchen and lighting, described it as a masterpiece that offers a blend of class and elegance, and “refreshing.”







Another actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus chose the paints and kitchen, describing her experience as “tasteful.”Ex-Nigerian footballer, Austin Okocha, popularly called Jay Jay, stated that nothing best describes the showroom than being magnificent and beautiful, adding:

“I am quite blown away with what I have seen so far. From what I have seen, it is a place that offers products that blend gracious architecture of the past with flexible modern fittings.

“This is a completely new plane of quality taste and grandeur as far as interior décor is concerned. My wife and I are looking forward to having them in our home.”







Guests were also treated to rib-cracking jokes from ace comedians, Acapella and Funny Bone.