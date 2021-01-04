Charlie’s Angels Actress, Tanya Roberts, Dead At 65

Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65 after she reportedly “collapsed after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.” She was in the TV series, Charlie’s Angel as well as a Bond girl, and also starring opposite Roger Moore in A View To A Kill in 1985.

According to The Mirror, Tanya had returned home from a walk with her dogs, when she “collapsed,” and was “taken to a hospital.”

Her representative said that Tanya was “put on a ventilator, but never got better” though her death was unrelated to Covid-19.

The actress passed away at a hospital in California.

Speaking about being a Bond girl, Tanya once said:

At the time I didn’t know what I know now, and to be honest, who would turn that role down, really? Nobody would. All you have to think to yourself is, ‘Could I have been better in the part?’ That’s all you can say to yourself because turning the part down would have been ridiculous, you know? I mean nobody would do that, nobody. I was very young and I did what I felt was the right choice to make.

Tanya will also be remembered for being one of Charlie’s Angels, which went on to become one of the most iconic TV shows in pop culture.

She played Julie Rogers for a year on the show before playing the role that she might be best remembered for. Tanya also starred as Midge Pinciotti in That 70’s Show for many years.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Tanya had a career modelling and appearing in television adverts before turning to film acting in 1975 with the horror film Forced Entry.

As a model in 1982, she posed for Playboy.