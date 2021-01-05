Lakeyria Doughty, 26, has been charged with murder in connection to Baltimore’s first homicide of 2021. (Handout/Baltimore Police Department)

Lakeyria Doughty, an actress and dirt biker who appeared in the HBO film “Charm City Kings”, has been charged with murder.

Doughty, who is popularly known as “Wheelie Queen”, was charged with first and second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her girlfriend, Tiffany Wilson, 33, in West Baltimore, Maryland, in the US, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment on Stricker Street in Baltimore and found Wilson in the kitchen suffering from a stab wound to the left side of the chest at 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigation revealed evidence of a physical altercation throughout the apartment, which included displaced furniture, scuff marks on the walls, and hair and jewellery consistent with having been forcefully removed from a person during an assault,” according to a police probable cause statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“The kitchen where the victim was located showed a significant amount of blood evidence and a large knife with suspected blood on the blade and handle.”

Doughty reportedly called 911 after the stabbing, but Ms Wilson died at the scene just before 4 am on 1 January, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Officers immediately took Doughty into custody then charged her after questioning, the police department said.

According to a statement, Doughty was questioned about her relationship with Wilson and she denied they had an argument and claimed “their relationship was in good standing,” the PEOPLE reported.

Doughty allegedly gave police permission to look at her text messages with Wilson, which police said painted “a very disturbing picture, one where the victim was breaking up with Ms. Doughty and wanted her keys back,” the statement reads. “The victim repeated this comment over and over in the text messaged for Ms. Doughty to leave her alone and to meet the next day to get the key back.”

“Ms. Doughty stated there are other messages on her phone that are not confrontational and paint a different picture of her relationship,” the statement claims.

Police said there were multiple prior domestic incidents between the couple.

“It was a domestic situation where cooler heads didn’t prevail,” Baltimore Police spokesman Detective Donny Moses said.

It was the first homicide of 2021 in Baltimore, a city known for its high crime rate.

Lakeyria Doughty starred alongside rapper Meek Mill in “Charm City Kings”, the 2020 American drama film, produced by Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.