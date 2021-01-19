The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hinted that popular industrialist, Aare Rasaq Akanni Okoya is always there to fill the gap for him, especially when he needs money.

Tinubu, a two-term governor of Lagos State, said this last year when he spoke during the coronation ceremony of the 15th Oniru of Iruland, Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, at his palace on Victoria Island, Lagos; an event that had in attendance the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat and other well-wishers.

Giving a positive remark about Chief Okoya, Tinubu said that the industrialist has been a good ambassador of Lagos who has immensely contributed to the development of the state.

“To my very good uncle and foremost industrialist who is so dedicated and committed to the progress of Lagos and helping the downtrodden, Alh. Razak Okoya, may you continue in good health and live longer for us, not for your own; you have lived long, but for us.

“That is why we must specially thank his dearest wife, Shade Okoya. Like K1 will say, you are the generator of Akanni,” the APC National leader said.

Going further Tinubu said he was proud of all the people he raised, including Oba Elegusi, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the deputy governor of the state, Hamzat, the governor of the Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking on how Chief Okoya supports him with money anytime he is broke, Tinubu said:

“I stand before you, yes I have my ambition and when I need money…If I am broke, I go to Okoya and he will give. What is important is the development of Lagos State and Nigeria needs us.”

Chief Okoya, born in 1940, is the owner and founder of Eleganza group of companies, which has a market spanning Western Africa.

He attended Ansar-Un-Deen primary school in Oke Popo, which was the only form of education he obtained. He worked in his father’s tailoring business, which also included the sale of tailoring accessories.

With this experience, he began tailoring business and he was able to gather 70 pounds, 20 from his father and 50 pounds from his mother. With this money, he started importing and trading goods from Japan

