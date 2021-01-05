A court in eastern Zhejiang province on Tuesday, 5 January, sentenced 17 people to prison for smuggling more than 23 tons of pangolin scales into the country from Nigeria. Pangolin scales are made of keratin, the same material that makes up fingernails, hair, and horn, they have no proven medicinal value, yet they are used in traditional Chinese medicine to help with ailments ranging from lactation difficulties to arthritis.

The scales, worth more than 180 million yuan (US$27.9 million), were smuggled by the gang from Nigeria in three batches in 2018 and 2019, according to the intermediate people’s court in Zhejiang’s Wenzhou City.

According to Global Time, the two main suspects, surnamed Yao and Wang, were sentenced to 14 and 13 years in prison, respectively. Other suspects received jail terms ranging from one year and three months to 12 years.

reports had it in December 2020, that in September custom authorities in Wenzhou found two people selling pangolin scales, which are often used in traditional Chinese medicine, in a black market in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

At the end of October, customs received a tip that a batch of scales would be smuggled into China and those two people would be involved, the publication said.

“A man surnamed Cai purchased pangolin scales in Nigeria and entrusted an overseas smuggling group to transport them to Busan first. Then, the man’s partners in Wenzhou hired another group to deliver them to Wenzhou via Shanghai, said Feng Chenxue, an Hangzhou Customs official.

The containers with scales, mixed with slices of ginger, were unloaded at a wharf in Shanghai and then transferred to Wenzhou where local customs authorities seized the containers and caught the suspects, according to Feng.

“The smuggled pangolin scales were wrapped with layers of ginger slices in bags, which makes them hard to detect during routine spot checks, said Chen Ling, a policeman from Wenzhou public security bureau.

Like this: Like Loading...