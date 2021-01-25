Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks at a press conference in Beijing on Sept. 15, 2017. China does not hold the key to a final settlement of the North Korean nuclear issue and urged the United States to play a larger role in its resolution, Hua said in response to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's call on China and Russia to put more pressure on North Korea following its latest ballistic missile launch. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Chinese state media is playing up a baseless conspiracy theory that the novel coronavirus was created in a US lab, and is also claiming that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine may actually be killing the elderly.

A report from the Associated Press found that state-sponsored media groups have been waging a two-pronged disinformation campaign to deflect responsibility for the coronavirus onto the West and discrediting Western-produced vaccines in favor of Chinese-manufactured ones.

Recently the hashtag “American’s Ft. Detrick” began trending on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The hashtag was started by the Communist Youth League and aimed to push the baseless theory that the coronavirus originated in a lab at the Maryland Army base and not in Wuhan, China, as is consensus.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry called for an investigation by the World Health Organization into Fort Detrick.

“If America respects the truth, then please open up Fort Detrick and make public more information about the 200 or more bio-labs outside of the US, and please allow the WHO expert group to go to the US to investigate the origins, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told state media.

Fort Detrick served as ground zero for the US’s biological weapons program from 1943 to 1969, when it was officially discontinued.

Chinese state media has been calling for authorities to look into the location as a possible origin for coronavirus since May.

The ubiquity of Weibo has meant that the conspiracy theory has spread far and wide among Chinese citizens, the hashtag was viewed more than 1.4 billion times.

Chinese state media warned that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine wasn’t safe for the elderly after 23 Norwegian citizens died following the vaccine’s administration.

But a WHO report released examining the deaths found that they were in line with the expected, all-cause mortality rates and causes of death in the sub-population of frail, elderly individuals, and the available information does not confirm a contributory role for the vaccine in the reported fatal events.

The news comes as Brazilian researchers revealed that Sinovac, China’s major coronavirus vaccine candidate, is only 50% effective. The researchers had initially described Sinovac as 78% effective but hadn’t considered more mild cases during their first review.

That effectiveness rate is very embarrassing for the Chinese government, which may be why the government is trying to deflect attention toward US conspiracy theories for the time being, the researchers said.

In recent weeks, the Chinese government has been criticized for its failure to cooperate with researchers from the World Health Organization who traveled to Wuhan to investigate the virus’s origins.

Furthermore, China has for months rejected the consensus that the coronavirus first appeared in humans in Wuhan.

The first cases of the coronavirus were discovered in Wuhan, China, in November 2019 and were initially believed to be connected to the city’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.

