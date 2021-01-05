Former chairman of one of China’s top four state asset managers was sentenced to death on Tuesday, 5 January, for accepting 1.79 billion yuan (US$277 million) in bribe. Lai Xiaomin , 58, was sentenced by the Tianjin Intermediate people’s court after he was found guilty of taking bribes, corruption and bigamy according to official news agency Xinhua “Although Lai had provided information about crimes committed by his subordinates, the court ruled that he did not deserve leniency after taking into account the serious damage his crimes have inflicted on society, the court said in a statement quoted by Xinhua. The court also ordered that all of Lai’s personal assets be confiscated. It was not clear if Lai would appeal.

Lai was convicted of taking advantage of his positions and accepting bribes between 2008 and 2018 when he was party secretary and chairman of Hong Kong-listed China Huarong asset management, and director-general of the people’s bank of China’s banking supervision department.

He was also convicted of colluding with others to illegally embezzle public assets worth more than 25.13 million yuan between the end of 2009 and January 2018.

In addition, he was convicted on a count of bigamy, Lai had pled guilty to all charges during a trial in August, last year.

The court statement highlighted the timing of Lai’s crimes, most of which it said were committed after the 2012 Communist party congress when Xi Jinping took power and started an unprecedented crackdown on corruption.

”Lai had shown no regard for the law and was extremely greedy, the court statement said. “Most of his crimes were committed after the 18th congress and he was one of those typical cases that show no restraint, no desire to stop and continue to run the opposite course against party orders, it said. Lai is now the second former senior official facing the death penalty for corruption. Zhang Zhongsheng, former deputy mayor of Luliang in Shanxi province, was handed a death sentence in March 2018 for accepting 1.17 billion yuan in bribes, the verdict was confirmed in May 2019 but the execution is awaiting final approval from the supreme people’s court. China has not executed any officials convicted on corruption charges since the executions of Xu Maiyong and Jiang Renjie, the former mayors of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province and Suzhou in Jiangsu, in 2011.

