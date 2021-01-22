After coming from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 on Wednesday night, Manchester United are back at the top of the Premier League.

As part of 2020 in review, the international football association, FIFA said that the number of international transfers of male players in 2020 dropped by 5.4 per cent compared to the previous year, while total transfer fees were down by 23.4 per cent, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIFA added that the total amount spent on transfer fees of $5.63 billion was down by $1.7 billion in 2019.

English clubs were said to have spent the most, with transfer fees reaching $1.63 billion, followed by Italian clubs who spent a combined $731.5 million on international moves. Spanish clubs received the most with $785.7 million, FIFA’s Global Transfer Market Report said.

In the ongoing transfer window, no fewer than 14 players have been linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

Below are some of them:

Jamal Musiala

Goal.com reports that Liverpool and Manchester United have begun paying close attention to contract negotiations concerning Bayern Munich youngster Musiala after talks seemed to reach a deadlock.

Christian Eriksen

According to Daily Star, Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to sign Eriksen from Inter Milan.

Facundo Medina

The UK Mirror says Manchester United are reportedly serious about signing the Argentina international from RC Lens this winter.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United, according to Daily Express, could be forced to wait at least two years for the chance to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Dayot Upamecano – RB Leipzig is not considering selling their centre-back Dayot Upamecano this month even though he can leave in the summer for a cut-price €42m (£37.4m), according to The Guardian. However, other reports say RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has opened the door to a possible transfer for the centre-back after insisting that the Bundesliga club will always consider selling their assets for the right price.

Erling Haaland – The Dortmund striker will likely be the subject of more than one approach from a major club in the summer transfer window, says UK Mirror.

Barcelona could ruin the long-term plans of both Manchester United and Manchester City by launching a bid for Haaland due to Mino Raiola.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has warned Manchester United and Liverpool they must offer at least £100m if they want to sign Koulibaly this month, according to the UK Sun.

Declan Rice – Rio Ferdinand predicts Declan Rice would prefer to join Chelsea despite recent speculation that Manchester United are keen on the West Ham star.

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund are putting a Jadon Sancho contingency plan in place amid fears of a Manchester United transfer, Daily Star has said.

