Civil servants in Kano State, both retired and active, are groaning as Governor Umar Ganduje has reverted to the N18,000 minimum wage scale.

It would be recalled that Ganduje began paying civil servant the N30,000 minimum wage in December 2019. The story, has, however, changed.

The governor’s spokesperson, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, disclosed that the government reversed to the N18,000 minimum wage due to the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the state government can’t afford to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

Yakasai told The Cable;

“The state government has reverted to the initial minimum pay due to the recession. What we are getting now as a government has reduced, and we can’t afford to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.”

There were also allegations that Ganduje took the decision without informing servants. Some of the workers, including pensioners, also alleged that their November and December salaries were slashed.

It would also be recalled that the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Kabiru Ado-Minjibir, who spoke to newsmen at the tail-end of December 2020, said the government did not consult the organised labour union before reverting to the old minimum wage regime.

Mr Minjibir said: “After we noticed the salary cut for the month of May, we issued a two-week ultimatum to the government, which then set up a committee to resolve the matter.

“After the meetings, we had agreed with the government’s reason for cutting the salaries but on condition that the arrears would be paid subsequently. At no point did we agree that the N18, 000 minimum wage models be reverted to.

“Even last week, in the wake of salary cut for the month of November, we sat with the committee and reached an agreement.

“But, to our dismay, as we wrote our position that we stick to the payment of salary on the new regime of N30, 600, even before the letter reached the government, we heard that it had again slashed the salaries for December.”

Like this: Like Loading...