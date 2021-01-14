Civil Servants in Cross River State have kicked as the government said it was making efforts to bring in a new dress code. The workers urged the government to focus on other important issues.

The civil servants were reacting to the statement made by the state Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Geralldine Akpet, that the state would soon introduce new dress code.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Mike Ogar, a government worker, welcomed the move but added that it was not workers’ need for now as there are a lot of challenges in the system.

“There is no welfare package for workers for a long time now, there are issues of unpaid arrears and promotions without benefit.

“Our working environment is not conducive, just take a look at our offices and you will understand what I am saying.

“Those are the areas the state government should focus on for effective service delivery,’’ the civil servant said.

Another worker identified as Mr Emmanuel Etuk said dress code simply implies that someone needs to dress moderately.

“There is nothing wrong in asking people to dress well while coming to work because dressing properly, apart from making you look responsible, uplifts the image of the service,’’ he said.

Mrs Angela Bassey noted that dress code in the service had always been trouser and shirt with a tie for the men depending on their departments, while women are expected to be in a blouse and skirt or corporate gown.

She added that civil servants had made it a routine to come to work dressed in casual wears.

It would be recalled that the Cross River HoS had said the new code to be introduced was to stem indecent dressing and check truancy among workers in the state civil service.

She noted that the state government would introduce Close Circuit Televisions Cameras (CCTV), to monitor civil servants adding that a reward and sanction system would be introduced as part of the new reform policy to spur workers to put in their best.

