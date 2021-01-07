• Urges commitment to the oath of office

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday inaugurated Justice Salisu Garba as the Acting Chief Judge, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Justice Garba following the retirement of Justice Ishaq Usman Bello on Tuesday upon attainment of 65 years mandatory retirement age for judges.

The CJN reminded Justice Garba that as the head of the FCT judiciary, the nation expects nothing short of the best from him.

“The bulk stops at your desk and you must always be honest enough to be dispassionate in handling all issues before you.

“As acting chief judge of the FCT, you are carrying a lot of responsibilities on your shoulders. If, for instance, you were working 14 hours per day before, you have to double it to meet up with the demands of your new office,” he said.

Justice Muhammad, who described the new acting CJ as a dexterous judicial officer, said he was optimistic that he would rise up to the task.

“I have long known you as an astute and dexterous judicial officer. So, I have no doubt that you will rise up to the occasion and give a sterling account of yourself at the end of your stewardship,” the CJN stated.

Justice Garba will be in acting capacity pending the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate, as it is the tradition.

Garba is from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. He was called to Nigerian Bar in 1984 and completed his National Youth Service (NYSC) in 1985.

He moved into active law practice between 1985 and 1989 when he was appointed magistrate in FCT High Court.

Justice Garba rose to become the chief registrar of FCT High Court in 1997, a position he held until he was appointed a judge in the FCT High Court in 1998.

Until his new appointment, he was the judge in charge of Court 2 of FCT High Court.

The immediate past Chief Judge, Ishaq Bello, served in that capacity from April 2015 to January 5, 2021.

