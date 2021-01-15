The management of Club VICTORIA in Lagos has appealed to the Lagos State Government to kindly reconsider its closure following a violation to the covid-19 protocols.

The Lagos State Police Command had last week Saturday raided the club located at Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos and arrested some clubbers and strippers at the club.

But the club Executive Chairman, Bruno Roy Owede in a press statement issued in Lagos on Friday described the incident as gross managerial misconduct, stressing that, the management has enforced disciplinary procedures against the affected workers.

Owede maintained that, the intention of the club was not to disregard or flout the COVID-19 rules and restrictions, but to keep everyone away from harm’s way.

He added that, as a brand committed to due process and compliance, the Club has submitted to the authorities for their enforcement efforts and step up its commitment in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured members of the host community and customers of the club of the management’s readiness to partner with Lagos State Government in an effort to create awareness about the importance of adherence to necessary precautions recommended by health professionals.

“On behalf of the entire board and management of Club VICTORIA, we are deeply sorry for the unpleasant events of Friday, 8th of January 2021, which has put our brand in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

“Last week was the toughest operational week in our history, but it’s important to state that our intentions were never to disregard or flout the COVID-19 rules and restrictions aimed at keeping all of us out of harm’s way.

“The incident was a gross managerial misconduct and we have enforced disciplinary procedures while working hard to put preventive measures in place.

“As a brand committed to due process and compliance with the rule of law, we promptly submitted to the authorities in their enforcement efforts; we would also like to take this opportunity to tender our unreserved apology to His Excellency; the governor of Lagos State, the entire State Executive Council, the Police Authorities and our friends and clients who were affected by this incident.

“As a company known for its commitment to the development of our host city, we pledge to step up on our commitment in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. We are also ready to partner with the Lagos State government in the efforts to create awareness about the importance of adherence to necessary precautions recommended by health professionals.”

