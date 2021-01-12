The Coco-Cola foundation in partnership with Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation equipped over 4,600 women with relevant vocational skills and business training across five communities.

The initiative tagged “Catalyst for Change” was positioned to alleviate women from financial instability due to the attendant effects of the pandemic.

“Across the world, women are faced with significant challenges that impact them economically in terms of livelihood and well-being,” Coca-Cola Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Manager, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, said.

“This program seeks to empower women and girls across the rural demographic with the relevant skills and support that will improve their access to a more secure future,” Onyemelukwe added.

According to the organizers of the empowerment, the training included courses in wig making, make-up artistry, fashion designing, household essentials, shoe making, social media presence, and business development amongst others.

“The training was held across five communities namely Iwaya, Oworonshoki, Sangotedo, Magboro and Ogijo, with 1,000 of these women receiving startup kits, upon completion of the training, to help set up their small-scale businesses,” Coca-Cola said in its statement.

“The last two communities, Oworonshoki and Iwaya, had a total of 2,000 women trained in the months of November and December.”

Speaking on the program, Mabel Odunayo Fagun, the valedictorian from Oworonshoki said, “with what we have learnt, we need to show the world the skills attained, and the impact The Coca-Cola Foundation has made in our lives”.

Also, Prince Babatunde Saliu of Oworoshoki expressed his satisfaction with the community-centered initiative saying, “We are very appreciative of Coca-Cola for the one thousand women who were trained, as employment has been created for our people. As we have seen, with more employment of our people comes peace in the Oworonshoki community. We pledge to continue the great work which has been started by The Coca-Cola Foundation”.

At the final closing ceremony held at Iwaya, Asegun Bamidele, a Valedictorian and beneficiary from the Iwaya community explained, “Just like the popular saying, there is no tool for development more than the empowerment of a woman. We are so thankful to Coca-Cola for this program to enhance the standard of living in our community”.

Onyemelukwe further said follow-ups will be done across all the five communities to ensure these women are making progress and enhancing the society effectively.

