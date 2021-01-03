Shodeinde

Imagine that as a parent, you wake up in the morning and see your children leaving the house, going about their business without any form of acknowledgment or greeting? You feel unappreciated, in spite of your sacrifices towards their upbringing. This is an apt illustration of human ungratefulness to God. O Come, let us sing unto the Lord: let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation, (Psalm 95:2). These are the beloved of God calling out to each other to sing, worship and reference God in His magnificence and splendour.

Man’s existence is not by accident, science of evolution or whatever the world may have you believe. Rather, it is a divinely orchestrated process from God Himself. It is a miracle, which must continuously be appreciated. Regardless of your wealth, life cannot be bought nor negotiated. Therefore, as long as you breathe, you have the most priceless and invaluable gift ever, and a valid reason to offer thanks to God A local proverb says a child who appreciates the good deed of yesterday is poised to receive another, and this is universally true assertion, even with God. An appreciative heart will never be in lack of blessings. It is common to see entertainers sing the praise of wealthy individuals, either to coerce them for gratification or just to reverence them. Either way, these wealthy individuals end up paying back in cash and kind. Such is the after effect of praise and thanksgiving.

When you arrive the sanctuary of God, keep your worries behind you; put your mind at rest. Whatever your dilemma, present it before him, but first with praise and thanks. Being grateful is the key that unlocks the door of solutions to all we seek and pray for (Philippians 4:6-7). We must always radiate cheerfulness, not minding our present predicament (1Thesssalonians 5; 18). Present unto him a heart that is joyful, a mouth of songs, and legs of dancing (Psalm 100:4). In the process, God’s heart will be at peace with yours and perfectly poised to grant any supplication you ask of Him.

2 Chronicles 20:21-26 gives an example of the great effect of thanksgiving. When the efficacy of casting and binding wanes, open your mouth in thanksgiving. Prayers will get you noticed by God, but thanksgiving will get you His unalloyed attention, move His hand and soothe His mind, which will result in endless outpour of answers to requests and blessings. Beloved, in happy times, give thanks, in sad times too, give thanks. Whatever the situation, however enormous the problem or dire the circumstance, it isn’t beyond the power of praise. Praise Him in the morning and at night. Thank Him for everything and anything, and watch His blessings cascade down on you. I wish you a happy and prosperous New Year.

