There was a mild drama at the Criminal Area Court II in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, when a serving commissioner in charge of Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sanusi Faruk, and two directors were docked for criminal conspiracy and breach of trust over a loan of N1.728 million.

The two directors are Markus Yara Sawa, Ministry of Women Affairs and Iliya Ayuba of the Ministry of Youth and Sports

They were charged to court for defaulting in payment of over N1.728 million loan obtained by the commissioner from Staff Compulsory Savings in the office of the Secretary to the State Government of Adamawa State.

The issue

Mr Faruk, the first accused, was said to have approached the Staff Compulsory Savings Office in October 2020 and collected N1 million “I owe you” with the promise to refund the money in December 2020 with a 20 per cent interest totalling N1.728 million.

The two directors – Messrs Sawa and Ayuba – stood as guarantors to Mr Faruk in the loan agreement.

The Staff Compulsory Savings, a cooperative, was formed by more than 40 civil servants who make monthly contributions and give out loans to individuals – their staff – and share the profit at the end of every year among members.

But the commissioner allegedly failed to refund any part of the money which allegedly caused members of the cooperative to have a bleak Christmas celebration.

Arraignment

Disturbed by the inability of the commissioner to repay the loan, the cooperative decided to approach the court to seek redress.

Consequently, the commissioner and the two directors were arraigned as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants for Criminal Conspiracy and Breach of Trust before Musa Nuhu Garta led-court.

Appearing before the court, the accused did not deny the liability of the offence but pleaded with the court to grant them bail.

The judge granted them the bail, saying they must provide a surety who must be a serving commissioner, permanent secretary or director with the sum of N1 million for the three accused.

But a drama ensued as the commissioner, upon hearing the pronouncement of the judge, pretended to ease himself during which he hurriedly entered his car and fled the court premises.

The judge, who felt embarrassed by the conduct of Mr Faruk, ordered that the two directors be remanded at the correctional service facility.

He adjourned the matter to January 12, 2021.